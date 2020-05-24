Maroons Football Club holding midfielder Felix Okot arguably remains one of the longest serving players at the Uganda Prisons run side.

Since 2015 when Okot penned a five year employment contract, he remained a loyal servant thus far.

By the end of May 2020, Okot’s current employment contract will be running down.

According to his personal manager, Adam Masembe, they are keen to listen to all offers on the table from the various parties at hand.

“My client (Felix Okot) has served for five years at Maroons Football Club. We are humbled for the special cooperation enjoyed with his bosses. Okot is ready to hear of offers from all parties and look forward new challenges in life” Masembe disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Felix Okot during the 2019 FUFA Drum Tournament for Acholi Province

Okot joined the Maroons system of football while in primary five at the Maroons Young Academy.

Some of the highest point in his career witnessed him represent Uganda at the Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) All Africa finals in Lagos city, Nigeria during in 2013.

He graduated to the Maroons Senior team and has since featured for the club in the FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League divisions.

Until Maroons demotion to the second tier league effective 2020/2021 season, Okot has been a loyal servant to the Prisons side, covering acres of spaces with his diligent service to the beautiful game.

Last year, Okot was also part of the Acholi Province team that lifted the 2019 edition of the FUFA Drum tournament in Lira.

The midfielder was also named on the tournament best eleven.

Norbert Mao hands over the man of the award to Acholi midfielder Felix Okot Credit: FUFA Media

He is among the many players at Maroons whose contracts have run down and will soon renew or change address for greener pastures.

Besides tackling, Okot is also a good passer of the ball from all ranges.

Profile:

Full Names: Felix Okot

Date of Birth: 26 th March 1996

26 March 1996 Strong Foot: Right

Football Academy: Maroons Young

Current Club: Maroons Football Club (Contract expires on 31 st May 2020)

Maroons Football Club (Contract expires on 31 May 2020) Key weapons: Ball control, Passing, Tackling

Achievements: