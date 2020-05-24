Burly orthodox center forward Gerrard “Mwenda” Ogwetti will play the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament at Busiro, Kawowo Sports has learnt.

“Gerrald Ogwetti will play at Busiro Ssaza and nowhere else. He has already agreed with management” head of media Diana Peace Bagala confirmed.

Despite featuring for Busiro last season in the epoch where they also played in the final, Ogwette had garnered interest from Buddu where he was a household name in the 2018 edition as he studied at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya.

The former Welden High School (Mbarara) and St Mary’s SS Kitende gangly striker is best known for his enviable pace, unquestionable energy levels and finishing exploits.

Now at Lugazi Municipal Football Club in the Buganda Regional League, Ogwetti is expected to lead the front line for Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka’s coached side.

Busiro recently confirmed Kiwanuka as head coach and he is expected to come up with the back room staff sooner than later.

The management committee for the team was also confirmed by the Busiro ssaza chief to ensure a tranquil organization.

Busiro has never won this championship with the best ever finish being the runners’ up slot last season.

Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti finishes for Lugazi Municipal Credit: Lugazi Municipal FC

Busiro Ssaza Team that won silver in the 2019 Airtel sonsored Masaza Cup

The Masaza Cup tournament does not permit the use of players in the FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League divisions as well as national team players.

Since 2004 when the Masaza Cup was restored, Gomba Ssaza are the record champions with four titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

The championship however remains in balance following the continued lockdown and ban of sporting activities because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the uncertainty, the different teams have continued with behind the scenes preparations with naming of management committees as well as player recruitment.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this tournament, among a number of partners.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: