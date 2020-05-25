The Angel of Death has struck humanity once again and the victim is none other than Jimmy Kirunda, a former Uganda Cranes player and manager.

Kirunda collapsed and died instantly at Hotel La Grande in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb on Monday.

He was pronounced dead a few moments later.

“The legend Kirunda is gone. Rest in Peace” FUFA eulogized.

Kirunda played in five Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaigns, captaining Uganda in three of the final championships.

He captained Uganda for ten years and played in three Africa Cup of Nations including the famous 1978 edition where Uganda Cranes lost to hosts Ghana 2-0 in the final match of the championship to take silver.

“It is saddening that we have lost Uganda’s best ever footballer. He served the beautiful game with all his heart. This is heart breaking” Paul Ssali, goalkeeper of the outspoken 1978 Uganda Cranes team tearfully told to Kawowo Sports.

He won the CECAFA Cup with Uganda in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1976 and 1977.

As Cranes team manager, he won three CECAFA Cup titles (1989, 1990 & 1992).

Kirunda played for all the three ‘traditional’ clubs in Uganda; SC Villa, Express and KCCA, winning three league titles with KCC (1976, 1977 and 1981) and two Uganda Cups (1980 & 1984).

He also won a league title with Villa (1982) and one Uganda Cup (1983).

His brothers William Kityo and Dick Bintanula played for KCC and Mulago respectively.

He top-scored the league in 1978 with 32 goals.

He coached three clubs (Bell, Buikwe & Cooperative).

He returned to football in 1997 and featured for his Ngeye clan team.

By the time of his death, Kirunda had been residing at his Mulago based home with another upcountry base at Busiika.

The details about burial preparation and send-off await to be communicated by the family.

Life of Legendary Jimmy Kirunda

He played for Express FC between 1968_1969, KCCA FC 1969_1979, Abu Dhabi Sports 1979_1980, KCCA, SC Villa.

He was also the captain of the National team in 1978 when Uganda made a great performance at AFCAN.

He managed teams such as SC Villa, Bell FC, KCCA FC, Buikwe Red Stars, Cooperative FC.

Coached Uganda Cranes between 1989_1996.