Former Uganda Cranes left back Joseph Nestroy Kizito has revealed that his former coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is the reason behind him joining the profession.

The ex-SC Villa star is part of the Jogoos coaching staff for the second year running after joining the previous season under Moses Basena.

“My life and everything achieved has been through football but I never thought I would join coaching,” Nesta as fondly known told NBS. “But in 2018, I received a call from coach Micho who told me that Moses Basena was interested in working with me at SC Villa and I didn’t hesitate,” he adds.

Micho coached Kizito at SC Villa Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“When I retired from playing, my target was to be a player agent until that call.

The 16-time league champions flattered with relegation for the entire campaign in 2018/19 when Kizito was working with Basena and the latter was eventually sacked eight games into the season.

“Truth be told, we didn’t find any team at Villa Park save for SC Villa the name. There were only five players from the past season and two were injured so we started from scratch,” he narrates.

“It was an unbelievable situation. A lot has changed from our playing days when the club was known for winning trophies but the glory days will soon be back.

Kizito who played for the Blues in the early 2000s for four seasons is currently part of the staff headed by Edward Kaziba and is also Head coach at traditional football school, Standard High Zzana.