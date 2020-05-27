Former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes captain has drawn distinction between coaches Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, Paul Hasule and Mike Mutebi.

In a glittering career that saw him win over 12 trophies including three doubles, Watson played under many coaches including Eddie Butindo and Edward Kaziba among others.

At Miracle, he also played under current KCCA coach Mike Mutebi before he crossed to Villa Park where he played under Hasule and later Micho.

Paul Hasule won two doubles at SC Villa as a coach . He also won two as a player with the Jogoos Credit: Daily Monitor

In comparison, he said Hasule was a better man manager; Micho was full of detail while Mutebi taught roles.

“Hasule was really a super man manager who psyched you up before the game,” he told Sanyuka TV while appearing on The Bench. “For instance, before games, he would ask us – where shall we pass if we lose this game? And that worked our heads up,” he adds.

“While at Miracle, we played free flowing football under Butindo but when Mutebi joined, he taught us roles. He introduced the 3-5-2 and despite resistance from a few players, he encouraged us to learn.

Mike Mutebi taking SC Villa players through training in Kisubi in 2012. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The current Fufa CEO who retired a year later after Micho quit SC Villa described the Serb is a tactician who pays attention to details.

“Micho will tell you everything about the opponent and how we can hurt them depending on their style, strength and weakness. He would show you areas to exploit and how to stop them.”

Watson, a self-confessed Express FC fan made his name at rivals SC Villa and reveals how he ended up at Villa Park.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic at post match press conference after Ghana vs Uganda. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

“There was a chance to join Express and KCCA,” he says. “Many people told me my style was more suited to KCCA but through manager Eriab Kamya, I ended up at Villa Park and the rest is history.”

Watson won seven league titles, three Uganda Cups, one Cecafa Kagame Cup and ranks high among the Jogoo faithful.