The Express Football Club board has confirmed the appointment of Richard Wasswa Bbosa as head coach.

The appointment was officially confirmed through a statement released by the club chairman Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Express Football Club board has agreed with head coach Wasswa Bossa to permanently assume the position. Express Football Club Statement

Bbosa had come in to replace club legend George Ssimwogerere following the torrid times at the club that had witnessed them slip to the drop zone.

Bbosa’s development happened at the same time when the board also confirmed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa who takes over the mantle from Hamza Jjunju.

“As the Board, we welcome Mwesigwa’s addition to the club and are confident that he shall write a new chapter in the success annals of Express FC. I call upon all our fans to support both the new CEO and Coach Bbossa as they take on these roles.” The statement continued.

Bbosa returns to serve the Red Eagles having previously held the same role in 2014.

I am humbled by the Express Football Club management for the job given to me. Work started long ago when I was given the job to save the club from relegation. The player recruitment process starts immediately to get the best players with the winning mentality. Richard Wasswa Bbosa, Express Football Club head coach

Last season, Express FC finished 9th on the 16 team log with 31 points.

Also tagged as “Mukwano gw’abangi“, Express has won the Uganda Premier League 6 times in 1974, 1975, 1993, 1995, 1996 and 2011–12 as well as one East Africa Hedex Cup trophy in 2001.

They have 10 Ugandan Cup titles in 1985, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2002–03, 2006 and most recently 2006–07.

They are arguably the oldest football club in Uganda, founded in 1957.

Bbosa’s prime agenda will see him build the club with a sound playing department in preparation for the 2020/2021 football season as Express strives to bring back the lost glory days.

