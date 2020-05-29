Gomba Ssaza Football team has retained their holding midfielder Hussein “Grace” Senoga.

The record winners of the Masaza Cup (with four trophies) confirmed the signing of the burly midfielder on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Gomba Lions unveil Hussein Senoga, a holding midfielder. Welcome to the Den of Lions. Ffe Tuliko Gomba Ssaza Statement

Hussein “Grace” Senoga proudly shows off the contract signed with Gomba

Senoga was part of the team last season as they failed to maneuver through the group stages in 2019.

Before joining Gomba, Senoga has also also played for Kyadondo and Kyaggwe in the same competition.

He is currently employed at Buganda Regional club, Free Stars FC which is based in Mukono having previously played at two Kyabando based entities Kyebando United and Kayosa United.

Key of Senoga’s attributes include tackling, passing and wide coverage of spaces.

The holding midfielder joins the bandwagon of other players already signed as goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were, Ben Nambokho, Abdallah Ssentongo, Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko, Ibrahim “Seven” Kasinde, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, Raymond Walugembe and Richard Basangwa, among others.

Gomba has won this championship a record four times coming in 2004, 2007, 2014 and lately 2017.

Full Profile:

Full Names: Hussein Senoga

Other name: Grace

Position: Holding Midfielder

Place of Birth: Mukono

Education: Bright Angels (P1-P4), Bishops West (P5-P6), Bishops East (P7), London College (S1-S3), Royal Giant Mityana (S4), Buddo SS (S5), Masaka SS (S6), Uganda Christian University – Mukono (Graduated with a Bachelors in Procurement and Logistics Management, 2018)

Strong Foot: Right

Masaza Teams played for: Kyadondo, Kyaggwe, Gomba (2019 – Todate)

Clubs played for: Hearts United – Kyebando, Kayosa United – Kyebando, Free Stars – Mukono

Key Attributes: Tackling, Passing

Role Model: Paul Pogba

Best Dish: Maize Flour & Beans