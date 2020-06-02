s

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have announced they are monitoring the COVID19 pandemic situation with the World Health Organisation and FIFA before making decisions on any developments in regards to competitions.

This was highlighted after a video-conferencing meeting with Safety and Security Officers of the affiliated Member Associations and other stakeholders that discussed the impact of the outbreak on the safety and security aspects as far as the football on the continent is concerned.

Caf has already suspended major sporting events thus year including Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers, FIFA U-17 & U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, 2020 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and Interclub competitions while various nations have ended their football seasons pre-maturely.

African football Stakeholders discuss impact of COVID-19 on Safety & Security. More — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 1, 2020

“CAF is aware that the impact of COVID-19 on football safety and security will be phenomenon hence, the need for all concerned to be brought to speed on the possible challenges. Also, to make recommendations on possible steps to be taken by Member Associations before the commencement of football in their respective countries,” Caf Acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah told Cafonline.

“CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the World Health Organization (WHO), FIFA amongst others on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time.”

The football fanatics across the continent will be eagerly waiting for the developments.