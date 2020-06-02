Ugandan born midfielder Allan Brian Kizza remains optimistic about clinching the 2019/2020 Burundi Primus Premier League title with Messager Ngozi Football Club.

Messager Ngozi has been flawless throughout the season with spirited displays home and away.

With two matches to play, Messager Ngozi is just 90 minutes away with victory from winning the 2019/2020 premier league title, a feat that left footed Kizza believes it is achievable.

Allan Brian Kizza

“We are really close to winning the league title here with Messager Ngozi Football Club. I know we shall win it. It has been collective effort from all the teammates, coaches, other officials and the fans” Kizza noted.

The Ngozi city based club is now on 58 points, three away from second placed Musongati with two rounds to climax the season.

Allan Kizza Brian (right) in a league match

Over the weekend, Messager Ngozi gritted their teeth to pounce over BS Dynamic 2-1 at a fully packed Stade Urukundo in Ngozi city.

Iddi Museremu and second half substitute Intelligent Fataki scored the two goals in the closing stanza of the game.

Now, the current league leaders will face 8th placed Inter Star on match day 29, a game where they will be crowned champions in case they record maximum points.

Kizza (right) with a teammate

“Everyone is determined to play their hearts out and win the league title. We are yearning to play in the CAF Champions League next season” Kizza added.

Another Ugandan, Steven “Nesta” Mugisha, a defender is Kizza’s teammate at the club.

Their final game of the season will be away to Olympic Star.

Meanwhile, the trio of LLB, Ngozi City and Les Lierres are bound to be relegated at the end of the league for their dismissal showing throughout the season.

The Burundi Primus League took a month long break because of the Corona-Virus pandemic and presidential elections campaign.