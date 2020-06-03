

This year’s Africa Rally Championship is descending towards cancellation.

The persisting Coronavirus pandemic which has curtailed organisation plans for countries that had hoped to run events later in the year could compel the decision.

Only one round; Rallye Bandama in Cote d’Ivoire had been covered for this season.

ARC podium in Ivory Coast; Guy Botterill (R) and Farid Daniel. Credit: Photo Credit: BMT

South Africa’s Guy Botterril won the category in February.

And following the withdrawal of South Africa from the championship and cancellation of Uganda rally this year, ARC remained with three events; Rwanda, Zambia and Tanzania.

Kenya was also cancelled last month.

A close source in the continental Motorsport governing body CACMS says hosting countries including Zambia and Rwanda which had earlier postponed as well as Tanzania; failed to give timelines confirming dates and sponsorship for the event.

The decision to cancel the championship will be made this week.

Botterril currently leads the championship followed by Farid Daniel Assaf from Ivory Coast.

Guy Botterril and Simon Vacy Lyle. Credit: Photo Credit: BMT

It’s the first time in the continental rally championship history that the season will not be completed.

With African governments suspending sports activities because of the pandemic, it is also uncertain when national motorsport championships across the continental will resume.

Also, adjustments to the 2021 Africa championship are also being considered.