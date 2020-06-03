FUFA Women Super League entity, Lady Doves FC from Masindi District has parted ways with head coach John Ongodia on mutual consent.

The development was confirmed on Tuesday with both the club and the coach agreeing to end their relationship.

“After a careful review of the club’s performance in the just concluded season and looking at ambitions of the club in the coming season, the leadership of Lady Doves FC has made and hereby announces immediate changes in the technical bench, “reads part of the statement from the club.

Ongodia joined Lady Doves FC at the start of the season and has been in charge of eight games, winning four, losing three and drawing once.

The former Olila High School and She Corporates coach in his statement thanked Lady Doves FC management for the time he worked with them.

“It has been a year full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones, but not a single day has gone by without me stopping to think about how lucky I have been to work for this club with these players and their professional and personal qualities.”

“I had already experienced a lot in football, but I have learned a lot in Masindi while in the Uganda Women Super League, about respect for professionals and about the purity of football.”

The Club has appointed Fred Musiime as the acting head coach for the next 75 days as the search for a new manager starts.

However, Lady Doves has appointed Rajab Buyinza as an associate coach for the next two years.