The 2020 Africa Rally Championship has been cancelled.

The decision was reached after the championship could not make the required percentage for a championship to be deemed completed.

Only one round; Rallye Bandama in Cote d’Ivoire had been covered for this season and four rounds yet to be held.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kenya, Uganda withdrew from this year’s series.

Zambia, Tanzania and Rwanda had rescheduled for the later part of the year.

“FIA requires a championship to run fifty percent to count; that is three events. Only Ivory Coast was held this year.

“Zambia confirmed they cannot hold their event. Maybe Rwanda can run but cannot make a championship hence 2020 ARC is cancelled,” said Surinder Thatthi; FIA vice president in charge of Africa.

It’s the fist time in the championship history that a season has not been completed.

The cancellation is likely to force changes to the 2021 championship.

The occasional opening round in Cote d’Ivoire may not run next season.

Points earned from this year’s round will be carried forward to the 2021 championship.

Only South Africa’s Guy Botterill and Farid Daniel had scored points from this year’s round.