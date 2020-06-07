Management of Mbarara City Football Club has agreed terms with forward Jude Ssemugabi for another three seasons with an option of extension.

The development was confirmed by the club communications department on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The Lion is here to stay. Jude Ssemugabi has extended his contract with the club for more 3 years. He will be at the club until 2024 with an option to further extend his contract. Mbarara City Football Club Statement

Jude Ssemugabi in action against SC Villa at Namboole

Ssemugabi was signed at the start of the 2018/2019 on a two year deal.

With the future of the club’s all-time top scorer Brian Aheebwa uncertain, Ssemugabi is expected to step up and take upon the mantle as an established center forward.

Already, the Ankole Lions are in advanced talks to retain winger Ibrahim Orit and Pistis Barenge, whose contracts had also expired.

The loan spell for goalkeeper Tom Ikara is likely to be extended.

Mbarara City is contented with Ivan Eyam, Solomon Okwalinga and convincing skipper Hillary Mukundane for at least another season at Kakyeeka.

Mbarara City’s Jude Ssemugabi and Silvester Okello vie for the ball during the match

Mbarara City under Brian Ssenyondo as head coach and assistant Sadick Sempigi finished 7th with 36 points off 25 games played as the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ssemugabi completed the season with four goals as the second best goal scorer at the club, four shy of their top scorer Brian Aheebwa (8).

Orit also had four goals, Okwalinga (3), Mukundane (3), Steven Othieno (1) and Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja (1).