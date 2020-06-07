A football club’s management is many a time equated to a papal conclave prior to the big decision in the famous election process of the Holy Pontiff.

The black-white smoke phenomena could perplex many ordinary souls until the right Pope is identified from the three main phases; “pre-scrutiny”, the “scrutiny”, and the “post-scrutiny”.

More like a football club, decision making could take some good period and at times, most people outside the corridors of a given team many fail to understand the timing and essence of certain decisions undertaken.

A quick flash in relation to the fast sprouting news that management of Kampala Queens Women Football Club is silently scavenging for a new head coach also raise a few brows and has evoked hot deliberations among various platforms.

For starters, Kampala Queens Women FC is an entity in Uganda’s top tier football league – FUFA Women Super League owned by the FUFA President Moses Hassim Magogo, also a CAF Executive Committee member.

This news has also landed in the ear drum of the current head coach Faridah Bulega and in her robust style, she quickly distances self from the media “rants”.

“I am still head coach at Kampala Queens Women Football Club. For the record, I have not resigned and not planning to resign. Perhaps, I have not heard anything from the club management.” Bulega, who also doubles as the Uganda Crested Cranes head coach opens up to Kawowo Sports.

Farida Bulega during a women football workshop Credit: FUFA Media

Bulega however, remains cocky but unfazed by the decision management could take; in her favour or not.

Journalists always hear certain things before us the coaches. These could be right or wrong. However, I am ready for whatever decision comes. In coaching training, they train us to be ready for anything that comes by. Besides, this is not my club, I am only a worker and a passionate loyal fan since its founding. I will respect whichever decision taken but I also vow to remain a loyal fan. I also demand an apology from the earlier publication written. Faridah Bulega, Kampala Quene Women Football Club

Bulega is a former national team player who also featured for Buikwe Red Stars before officially retiring from the beautiful game to take on administration.

Her technical understanding of the game and affluent man-management skills have often been watered down by the hot temperamental tendency, a key grey area as a person.

Faridah Bulega on duty during a national team training session at Lugogo Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The CAF “B” licensed tactician has been in charge of Kampala Queens since 2017 thus far.

Of late, Kawowo Sports has established that all has not been well in the coffers of the Kampala Queen technical docket.

Bulega has often pulled strings and been at logger-hands with the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ivan Otim, a feat she vehemently denies.

“Even a few days ago, I even spoke to the CEO. We are in good talking terms because even on Tuesday we spoke and we are in good working terms. Even for issues concerning technical affairs on the team, I am in charge” Bulega adds.

Since her appointment as head coach, Bulega has worked with a number of coaches who have offered a helping hand as Sam Kibeddi, David Kamanzi, Isma Mukiibi, Ryan Wasswa (goalkeeping coach), Faridah Kisitu (fitness coach), John and a one Mustafa as well as another goalkeeping tactician Cissy Nakiguba.

Bulega was instrumental in the recruitment of several players from Entebbe based footballing hub Taggy Girls School where players as Docus Nabuffu, Resty Nanziri, Lillian Mutuuzo, Sarah Judith and goalkeeper Resty Nakaayi.

Recently, Uganda Crested star player Fauzia Najjemba was also signed from Isra Soccer Academy at the advent of the 2019/2020 before the abrupt end of the season because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Faridah Bulega Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kampala Queens Women Football Club has since come out to pronounce themselves on the development.

Otim, the club CEO rubbishes the media reports as he clarifies that they are in a break planning for the new season.

This is news to me and other members of the club. We have not released any information as regards the coach and neither has the coach written to us. Those are baseless writings. Right now, we are elevating the previous season as we plan ahead. Ivan Otim, CEO Kampala Queens Women Football Club

The club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Meddie “Owe’ffumbe” Ssengendo also strongly down-played the released information and denied the media reports surrounding their coach.

Thank you very much for the concern on the matter circulating on different media platforms about the resignation of Kampala Queens tactician Ms.Faridah Bulega. As a club we have not received any official communication from the the coach about her resignation as the reports in the media state nor are we in the search of new coach. Kampala Queens is still in good terms with the coach and we credit her works at the club and she is still the head coach at Kampala Queens Football Club. Meddie Ssengendo, PRO Kampala Queens Women Football Club

Previously, Bulega has handled Asubo Gafford Ladies Football Club and made history as the first female tactician to coach a FUFA Big League (second division) club in Uganda when she was head coach at Wakiso United Football Club (now Mbarara City).

She named best coach of the year, 2015 during he Airtel-FUFA Awards.