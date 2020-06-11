Mike Hilary Mutebi is widely considered to be one of the best coaches to grace the Uganda Premier League and arguably KCCA’s greatest of all time.

The gaffer has dominated the division with KCCA since return five years ago winning three titles, two Uganda Cups, several other competitions as well as guiding the club to the group stages of the Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Mutebi and his signings in September 2017

In his tenure, he has signed over 70 players and promoted as many from the junior side.

From Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Benjamin Ochan and Muzamir Mutyaba to Patrick Kaddu and Charles Lukwago – Mutebi is adept at making perfect acquisitions all over the pitch.

But not all of them came on – actually most never and below, we take a look at some of those that never came off.

Farouk Kawooya

Following an impressive season with The Saints, Kawooya earned a move to Lugogo signing a two and half year deal.

Then, Mutebi said that he was a player with potential that needed to be exploited.

He left like he arrived and it’s hard to recall a game in which he featured for the club.

Wanok Petit

Mike Mutebi and Petit Wanok in 2016

The big centre forward arrived at KCCA on a six month probation deal and didn’t last beyond. On his unveiling, Mutebi said – “This young man has potential. We must help him become the player we think he can be.”

Six months later, neither of the two helped each other and the former Maroons, SC Victoria University left the club minus registering his name on the score sheet.

Faisam Malangu

Faisam Malangu at his unveiling at KCCA

While on a trip to the Eastern Part of the country, Mutebi fell in love with the forward who he described as ‘lethal and knows how to use the ball’.

The forward arrived at Lugogo with less fanfare and left before he even made a debut for the Kasasiro and I doubt many Kasasiro fans even remember him.

John Odumwegu

Nigerian striker John Odumwegu during his unveiling at KCCA FC

“I am here for only one job and that is to play football. I want to write history for this club and I cannot wait to get started,” said the Nigerian import on his unveiling at Lugogo.

Since then, the former Rivers United forward has scored only once and reliable reports indicate he is one of the players expected to be offloaded after just one year despite signing a two year deal.

The KCCA website described him as “a forward who ticks all boxes”.

Shaban Kondo

Shaban Kondo signed from Tanzania’s Stand United

The Tanzanian forward was part of Mutebi’s first signings at the club and featured in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2015.

Highly rated after reports of him scoring for fun at Stand United, the big centre forward failed terribly at Lugogo and disappeared without even completing the season.

Isaac Sserunkuma

Isaac Sserunkuma in action for KCCA at the 2015 Cecafa Kagame Cup

After an impressive season with Express FC including a game he terrorised KCCA, the Kasasiro went for his signature.

But he struggled to make any impression at the club with his appearances literally ending in a pre-season Cecafa Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam.

He was loaned to The Saints in mid-season and has since disappeared from the football scene.

Daniel Nsubuga Sekabembe

The striker was part of the trio signed by KCCA from the now defunct SC Victoria University in 2015.

But after six months at the club with literally no impact, he was technically offloaded from Lugogo via a loan deal to Simba but has since quit the beautiful game.

Faroque Matovu

Farouk Matovu in action against KCCA Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Matovu caught the eye of the gaffer following a friendly match KCCA played against Kamwokya Select XI.

He put pen to paper a few days later and was part of KCCA’s squad that finished third at the 2015 Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Six months into his two year contract, he was loaned to The Saints and was never recalled.

Abubaker Tijjan Saddiq

Abubaker Saddiq Tijjan

Remember the name? Tijjan was a given a three year contract by Mike Mutebi and unveiled in September 2017.

His impact ended the day he was signed and his whereabouts, three years later is a mystery.

Mohammed Abdallah

Mohammed Abdallah

The highly rated midfielder was part of the ten signings Mutebi made in the primary window ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

He failed to cut it at Lugogo thanks largely to injuries and left KCCA six months later.

Abubaker Masiko

Another name that not many KCCA faithful recall but he is actually among the signings made under Mike Mutebi at Lugogo.

His life at the club literally ended the day he was unveiled in September 2017.

Allan Oryek

Allan Oryek

Oryek joined the Kasasiro from Sadolin Paints and made a handful of appearances in the famous Yellow jersey.

Whenever named, he played as a right wing back but failed to cement a place in the team.

Faisal Kiberu

The midfielder was signed from Nyendo Diamonds but was later loaned to UPDF and has since failed to earn a return to Lugogo.

Who else deserves to make a cut on the list?