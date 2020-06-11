Today marks exactly ten years since Africa played hosts to the 2010 World Cup.

The first and only time so far brought lots of memories to the continent but few beat Siphiwe Tshabalala’s opening goal of the tournament.

“It was an iconic moment, not only for me but for South Africans, for the continent and for the world,” Tshabalala told BBC Africa Sport.

“I’m just grateful that on the day I was chosen to shine. I’m also grateful that I made a positive impact and I brought happiness to people and I united people by scoring that goal and that will be my legacy more than anything else.”

The Bafana Bafana legend has watched the goal over and over and admits it makes him emotional and proud.

“The lives that I’ve touched, the difference that I made and making people happy. I’ve watched over and over again videos of people in the taverns, shebeens and fan parks jumping, hugging and celebrating.

“It really makes me emotional and proud as well that I did somehow make an impact on people’s lives and I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

Unfortunately, his goal didn’t win the game as they drew and despite beating favourites Frances in the last group game, South Africa earned the worst history of being the hosts to be eliminated at the group stages.