The pool fraternity in Uganda is still awash with the shocking development that Alfred “Black Sheep” Gumikiriza, arguably among the country’s most offensive and entertaining players has been diagnosed with cancer.

It all started with itches on the right foot. Upon medical examination, it was discovered that he has cancer which is in its early stages. Peter Kyobe, Pool Association of Uganda Publicist

As a mitigation tool, Gumikiriza, who is currently employed at Ntinda Giants Pool club has embarked on an early journey to get treatment at the Mulago Cancer Institute in Kampala.

A few weeks ago, Gumikiriza released a video highlighting the plight facing the pool players in the country since the current ban on all sports activities because of Coronavirus pandemic had struck the sport hardest.

Alfred “Black Sheep” Gumikiriza Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

“Sports was halted. The bars and other entertainment places were pool tables are placed were also shut down. This is too much misery. We need help” Gumikiriza cried aloud.

The pool fraternity therefore has come up with strategies of helping Gumikiriza meet the astronomically rising medical bill as well as funds to help with the home necessities as food for his family of two children and a wife.

Kyobe has called upon all the necessary assistance to help Gumikiriza which can be channeled to the numbers; via mobile money (0773203978) and airtel money (0704203979) – under the names of Peter Kyobe.

For starters, Gumikiriza won the 2012 National pool open championship, the biggest pool event in Uganda.

He skippered Uganda at the 2019 Africa Black Ball Pool Championship held in South Africa.