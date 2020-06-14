Previously, it was surely one of those things that you just don’t do.

Like sleeping with your wife’s sister or best friend, not helping an old person or pregnant woman across the road or laughing boisterously at a funeral service.

But it happens, and it happens with all clubs that absolutely detest a deadly rival.

Over the years, 12 players have donned the blue shirts of SC Villa, red of Express FC and the Yellow of KCCA, and lived to tell the tale. Players you’ve forgotten, players you didn’t realise and players who are still around.

It all started with Jimmy Kirunda, the legendary Cranes skipper in 1982. With the rivalry at its height, you’d think he’d have known better.

Below, Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at the players to have played for all the VEK clubs.

Jimmy ‘The Kaiser’ Kirunda

Uganda Cranes and KCCA legend Jimmy Kirunda drew Lango in group B Credit: FUFA Media

The Kaiser played for Express in the 1968 and 1969 campaign at the start of the national league.

He then joined KCCA the following year and won league titles with the Kasasiro in 1976, 1977 and 1981.

He then shocked everyone by joining SC Villa in 1982 helping the Jogoos win the league unbeaten and also the Uganda Cup in 1983. He returned to KCCA in 1984 winning the league title as well.

Godfrey ‘Superstar’ Kateregga

He needs no introduction as he is arguably among the top footballers Uganda has produced in history.

He played for KCCA between 1978 and 1984 winning league titles in 1981 & 1982, Uganda Cups in 1979, 1980, 1982 & 1984.

Then he shocked the KCCA faithful by joining rivals SC Villa in 1985 helping the Jogoos to two titles (1986 & 1987), The Uganda Cup in 1986 and the CECAFA club championship in 1987.

He left the Jogoos for Express FC in 1988 but was dropped after the 1989 season for failing to replicate the form he enjoyed at SC Villa and KCCA.

Morley Byekwaso Ochama

Morley Byekwaso Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Many KCCA faithful still refer to him as a traitor. Byekwaso started his career with the Lugogo based side in the mid-90s and was part of the 1997 title winning side.

Byekwaso missed a penalty against SC Villa in 2000 in one of the league games and then crossed to SC Villa the following year spending four seasons at Villa Park winning as many league titles, One Uganda Cup and the Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2003 under Micho.

He joined Rwanda’s Atraco in 2005 and on return to the country; he joined Express FC in 2008.

Ibrahim Kongo

The ex-Uganda Cranes goalkeeper starred for KCCA starting 1988 and later had stints at rivals Express and SC Villa in the late 90s.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Arguably one of the best midfield brains the country has ever had. Mbabazi played for the Jogoos in 1996 & 1997 then joined Express in 1998 and the following year completed the big three by playing at KCCA.

Simon Sserunkuma

Sserunkuma in action for SC Villa against Proline in his previous stint at SC Villa Credit: File Photo

The winger has had two stints at SC Villa – the first between 2009 and 2014, then another in 2017/18. He also played for Express FC leaving the club in 2016 and last season played for KCCA.

Herman Wasswa

Herman Wasswa in his KCCA days Credit: ©Kawowo Sports/AISHA NAKATO

The striker joined SC Villa from Masaka LC at the start of the 2011/12 but quit Villa Park midway the 2012/13 campaign winning the league title and finishing as top scorer that season, and also won the title again in 2013/14.

He quit the club at the start of the 2015 season but returned in 2016 winning another league title before moving to Express FC for the 2016/17 season.

Steven Bengo

Steven Bengo while still at KCCA FC Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Started his career with SC Villa right from the club’s now defunct academy – Jogoo Young in 2000s and played for the senior team starting 2009 before he left for Tanzania’s Young Africans.

He had a stint at KCCA in 2013/14 before returning to the Jogoos in 2015 and later featured for the Red Eagles.

Allan Kyambadde

Allan Kyambadde Credit: © Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

The midfielder, now in Egypt has had more than a single stint at Express where he broke through in 2013.

He has since played for SC Villa and rivals KCCA.

Erisa Ssekisambu

Erisa Sekisambu Credit: John Batanudde

A product of Jogoo Young who has had a couple of stints with SC Villa but also played at Express in 2011/12 season and he is currently at KCCA.

Yusuf Ssonko ‘Kabanzo’

He is another player to have played for all the big clubs. Kabanzo as famously referred to played for all the VEK clubs in the 80s.

Ayub Balyejusa

Ayub Balyejusa (left)

The midfielder joined KCCA from Nagalama early 2000s which loaned him to Military Police and later Masaka LC.

He returned to Lugogo but then failed to cement a place and ended up at Wankulukuku before having a stint at SC Villa after a return from Rwanda where he featured for Atraco FC.