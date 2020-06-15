KCCA FC new signing Charles Lwanga has revealed how he is excited to work with head coach Mike Mutebi.

Charles “Neymar” Lwanga

This follows his arrival at Lugogo on a four year deal this week, to last till July 2024.

Speaking to KCCA FC media about the fresh opportunity at the Kasasiro, he said;

“I feel so honored to be at KCCA FC. I have always loved to work with Mike Mutebi because of his belief in young players. He is one that loves to give young players a chance and I have hope that I will develop further while here.

“I am so excited to work with the players at the club. They are top quality players so I expect the competition levels to be up.”

Lwanga formerly turned out for top flight outfit SC Villa until he became a free agent following a decision by the FUFA player status committee to release him unconditionally.

During his tenure there, he netted 33 goals, recorded 21 assists in 35 games for their junior team before making 19 appearances for the senior side.