The name Patson Daka isn’t alien to Ugandan football.

Back in 2014, the Zambian striker put the Uganda U-17 team to the sword at Nakivubo to deny Matia Lule’s side an opportunity to play at the U-17 Afcon championship.

The Ugandan side had the likes of Julius Poloto, Samuel Kato (KCCA), Frank Tumwesigye Zaga, Bashir Asiku (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants) and Pius Obuya (Maroons among others.

The Cubs line up that was destroyed by Daka in 2014 Credit: FUFA

At the final tournament, he was spotted by Mali and Sevilla legend Freddie Kanoute who took him to Europe and as they say, the rest is history.

“After we went for the under-17 Africa Cup, that’s when he (Kanoute) saw me and he contacted my club manager,” Daka told BBC World Service.

“I was then with Kafue Celtic and we started talking. That’s how we finally got to meet and that’s how he also gave me the opportunity to come to Europe.”

Daka captained the Young Chipolopolo at Nakivubo. Standing next to him is Enock Mwepu, his teammate at Red Bull Salzburg

Daka joined Red Bull Salzburg, a club formerly captained by Ugandan legendary defender Ibrahim Sekagya and he has so far proved to be a success.

At 21, he carries the mantle of leading the line after the sale of Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund and has so far found the back of the net 22 times in just 24 games.

“He [Haaland] made sure he left us in a very good position – so it was now up to us, up to me also, to take the responsibility,” Patson Daka told Sport Today on the BBC World Service.

“It has always been there but this time it was kind of different. When you’re given this kind of opportunity, you have to utilise it and grab it with both your hands and I felt like this is the time now.”

The Zambian also took a swipe at critiques of the Austrian league after Haaland’s instant hit in the German Bundesliga where he has netted 10 goals in 11 matches.

“Yes, it’s a very great inspiration because I remember very well that different people used to say, ‘Erling can only score in Austria’ and people think the Austrian league is not really competitive. But I think every competition has its own level.”

“I think it has been proven. Look at the likes of Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Minamino – a lot of players that have played here really excelled.

“The club gives opportunities to every person, so I feel for me to be here is a blessing and I also want to utilise this opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Daka has talked of the support back home from fellow Zambians.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing against Manchester United or Real Madrid – everybody’s supporting Red Bull because of us.

“Right now it’s really crazy in Zambia. Most of the time people ask, ‘how can we get the jerseys?’

Daka harbours dreams of playing in the English Premier League, the most popular in Zambia but only “when the time is right.”