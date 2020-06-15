Proline FC director Mujib Kasule feels the club deserved the CAF Confederations Cup slot in place of KCCA FC.

According to former Proline FC coach, the outfit was still eligible to represent the country on the continent despite being ruled out.

Mujib says by virtue of being Uganda Cup defending champions, and still actively participating in the yet-to-be cancelled competition, their chances should have been alive.

“We are the defending champions [of Uganda Cup] and were still in the competition by the time the ruling was made so we deserve to get the berth,” he told Daily Monitor.

KCCA FC were chosen by the FUFA Executive committee to represent the country at the CAF Confederations Cup (CAF CC) after the side finished second on the Uganda Premier League behind winners Vipers SC.

Rashid Mukungu dribbles the ball during Tooro United’s game away to Proline at Lugogo. Sadly, both clubs were relegated to the FUFA Big League

However, the decision remains a discussion point especially with the fact that the Uganda Cup is not yet cancelled.

According to the stipulated CAF CC qualification rules, the domestic cup winners from all 55 CAF member associations are eligible to participate in the competition.

The third-placed club in the domestic league of the top twelve placed CAF member associations also qualify.

FUFA Executive Committee retains the rights to name teams eligible for participation incase of adversity or failure to fulfil their role of featuring in the competition.

Conundrum

The CAF Confederations Cup regulations under section IV – Engagements, rule 2 and 6 seem to directly tackle the current Uganda Cup situation.

What do the rules say?

Rule 2

If a federation is entitled to one club, the National Cup Winner will be engaged to CAF Confederation Cup. If this National Cup Winner of a federation cannot be engaged to CAF Confederation Cup for various reasons, the Interclubs Committee reserves the right to accept the runner up of the cup by virtue of an application to be submitted in accordance with the regulations of the federation and /or the present regulations.

Rule 6