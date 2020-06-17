Swedish Superettan 2020:

GIF Sundsvall 3-1 UMEA

Uganda Cranes striker Alexis David Bbakka played full time for UMEA during their 3-1 loss on the road away to GIF Sundsvall on match day one of the Swedish Superettan at the NP3 Arena in Sundsvall city.

Barjram Ajeti gave the visitors the lead on 35 minutes with the gangly Ugandan center forward Bbakka providing the assist.

The lead was however short-lived when Albin Palmlov found the equalizer five minutes later.

A minute later, Pontus Engblom gave GIF Sundsvall the lead to take the command of the game.

Engblom put the game beyond UMEA’s reach with the third goal after 65 minutes.

Referee Patrik Eriksson cautioned Bbakka, among the 7 players who were booked on the evening in the ill-tempered match.

UMEA will host Akropolis at the 14,000 seater UMEA Energi Arena SOL in UMEA City on Sunday, 21st June 2020.

Head coach Brian Clarhaut, a US born tactician in charge of UMEA is expected to make amends to the team as they seek their first victory.

A week later, AFC Eskilstuna will entertain UMEA on Saturday, 27th June 2020 at the Tunavallen Stadium in Eskilstuna city.

Other Match Day Results:

Akropolis 0 – 0 Dalkurd

Dalkurd AFC Eskilstuna 0 – 1 Västerås SK

Västerås SK Halmstad 0 – 1 Trelleborg