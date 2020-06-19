The organizers of the 2020 London Marathon have revealed that they are hopeful the event will happen in October.

This follows fears of cancellation after the Great North Run – originally planned for September 13 – was postponed to 2021.

This year’s London Marathon had been moved from its original April 26 race date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with the situation still lingering around, many pondered on whether it could happen or not.

However, from an open letter to runners released on Friday (June 19), organizers remain hopeful it will go on.

“I am sure earlier this week you will have seen the news that the Great North Run was sadly, but understandably, cancelled,” the letter read.

“There has been much speculation that this means the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon will also be cancelled. However, it doesn’t.

“All road races have unique challenges. These might be transporting people to the start; transporting them from the finish; the density of runners on the course; the density and movement of spectators; providing runners with appropriate medical care and facilities such as loos and drinks; dealing with the logistics of road closures and reopenings – the challenges are always different for every race.

“The team at London Marathon Events has been looking at the logistics of the Virgin Money London Marathon and coming up with innovative ways to socially distance the event.

“We have also been working with other mass participation event organisers in the UK, including The Great Run Company and Human Race, to make recommendations to the UK Government on how mass participation events can return.”

It adds: “We still don’t know whether we will be able run together, walk together and be together on that journey of 26.2 miles on 4 October. Almost every day we hear hopeful news from other countries and we hear tales of despair.

“However, what we do know is that we have hope, desire and ingenuity. Hope that the world will have found a way through Covid-19 by October. Desire to show the positive effects of running a marathon, running for communities and good causes. Ingenuity of thought, technology and people.

“While some may think what we are trying to do on Sunday 4 October is impossible, we will not give up hope.”

East Africa has recently dominated the London Marathon in the past two decades, Kenya’s Martin Lei winning thrice and course record (2:02:37) holder Eliud Kipchoge claiming it four times.