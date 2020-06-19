While many sports in the world have announced their return to training under strict health protocols, the reality is that the pandemic generated by Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to deliver sad news for tennis players.

This time it is the cancellation of the three U-12, U-14 and U-16 tournaments in South America U12 and the two youth World Cups (U14 and U16), which are organised within the calendar of the South American Tennis Confederation (COSAT) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Sheil Kotcha Enya prepares to serve the ball

The decision that was taken unanimously during the Virtual Assembly was published by COSAT on its social networks, where it also explains that the reason is due to, “the health situation in our region as well as the economic challenges generated by the COVID-19 pandemic to our national federations and associations”.

The South American tournaments, in which the 10 countries of the region participate, were planned in Peru for the U12 category from June 22, in Brazil for the U14 from April 27 and in Paraguay for the U16 in the first week of August.

On the other hand, the U14 World Cup was to be held in Prostejov city, Czech Republic, from 3 to 8 August 2020.

And, the Davis Cup and Fed Cup Junior tournaments were scheduled to be played in Orlando, United States from September 28 to 3 of October 2020.