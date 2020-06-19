Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi will put on shirt number 16 for Motherwell FC ahead of the new season.
The 25-year-old will be working in hand with new signings Ricki Lamie, Nathan McGinley and Jordan White who will wear the number 4, 5 and 18 shirts, respectively.
The shirt numbers were released on Friday after the club finished third in the previously concluded Scottish Premiership.
Fans’ favourite David Turnbull will wear number eight while Goalkeeper Trevor Carson claims the number one jersey.
MOTHERWELL 2020/21 SQUAD NUMBERS
1 Trevor Carson
2 Liam Grimshaw
3 Jake Carroll
4 Ricki Lamie
5 Nathan McGinley
6 Allan Campbell
8 David Turnbull
14 Jermaine Hylton
15 Barry Maguire
16 Bevis Mugabi
17 Sherwin Seedorf
18 Jordan White
19 Liam Polworth
20 Jamie Semple
21 Harry Robinson
22 Liam Donnelly
23 PJ Morrison
24 David Devine
25 Ross MacIver
26 Dean Cornelius
27 Yusuf Hussain
31 Declan Gallagher
32 Tony Watt