Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi will put on shirt number 16 for Motherwell FC ahead of the new season.

Bevis Mugabi (L) in action

The 25-year-old will be working in hand with new signings Ricki Lamie, Nathan McGinley and Jordan White who will wear the number 4, 5 and 18 shirts, respectively.

The shirt numbers were released on Friday after the club finished third in the previously concluded Scottish Premiership.

Fans’ favourite David Turnbull will wear number eight while Goalkeeper Trevor Carson claims the number one jersey.

MOTHERWELL 2020/21 SQUAD NUMBERS

1 Trevor Carson

2 Liam Grimshaw

3 Jake Carroll

4 Ricki Lamie

5 Nathan McGinley

6 Allan Campbell

8 David Turnbull

14 Jermaine Hylton

15 Barry Maguire

16 Bevis Mugabi

17 Sherwin Seedorf

18 Jordan White

19 Liam Polworth

20 Jamie Semple

21 Harry Robinson

22 Liam Donnelly

23 PJ Morrison

24 David Devine

25 Ross MacIver

26 Dean Cornelius

27 Yusuf Hussain

31 Declan Gallagher

32 Tony Watt