With no active sport currently permitted by Government because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has plugged the whole country since late December 2019, many sportsmen were restricted to private training sessions at the confines of their homesteads.

Most sports associations and federations were limited to on-line planning meetings to maintain the behind the scenes planning.

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) came up with a brilliant idea of engaging the boxing fraternity in the continued lockdown period with a shadow boxing challenge.

All one is required to do is to record a 30 seconds video of shadowboxing with offensive and defensive tactics, showing the body movement as well as footwork.

The recorded video has to be posted on the official UBF social media platforms (facebook, twitter and instagram) where the technical personnel will determine the winner.

This competition has brought boxing to life in the lockdown period as there has been an overwhelming response from active, retired boxers as well as non boxers.

Professional and amateur boxers, coaches, sportsmen in the other sports disciplines, media personalities, leaders and other politicans have all shadow-boxed.

NTV’s Samson Kasumba, NBS TV’s Grace Mbabazi, coach Hassan Khalil, Uganda Cranes defender Savio Kabugo, UBF Boss Moses Muhangi and other prominent personalities have all participated.

A one Joseph Mayanja, of Nyendo Boxing Academy recorded his video aloft the roof top of a building.

This competition has been purposeful because it has duly served the purposes.

First things first, boxing is alive even in the lockdown. Secondly, the UBF social media pages are vibrant and have swollen in likes, engagements and numbers.

The Shadow Boxing Challenge Uganda has made the UBF social media pages more active and engaged than before

Prize Monies:

A total kitty of Shs 2,500,000 has been staked by the federation with the winner partaking Shs 1,000,000.

The second placed will earn Shs750,000, the third shall get 500,000 and the fourth will smile home with Shs. 250,000.

The winner will be announced on 22nd June 2020.

How to participate:

As noted above, everyone is allowed to participate; male or female; young or aged as well as amateur or professional.

Step One: Record a 30 seconds video clip with a combination of different techniques and punches while shadowboxing.

This includes the Jab punches, Hook punch (left and right), Uppercut, and footwork.

Step Two: Like the Uganda Boxing Federation Facebook page and post your video on their timeline. The Uganda Boxing Federation pages on Instagram and Twitter are key in your winning if you follow and mention them in your video.

Step Three: The winner will be decided by the judgment of the social media likes which will contribute 40% and the UBF technical committee will take up the 60.