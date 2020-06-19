Charles Livingstone Mbabazi!!!

The former Uganda Cranes international remains as unpredictable in the coaching spheres as he was on the football arena during the active playing days.

The 40 year old UEFA “C” trained tactician is among the backroom staff for Johnathan McKinstry in the Uganda Cranes technical docket.

Mbabazi has agreed terms with management of Uganda Premier League outfit Kyetume Football Club.

“I have agreed with management and only small things remain before I officially take over the club” the soft spoken coach confessed to Kawowo Sports on Friday afternoon.

For over a fortnight, Mbabazi has been engaged with the Kyetume FC top brass management and held key discussions with the club chairman Ruben Kiberu Kaggwa among others.

Mbabazi has been club-less since partying ways with Wakiso Giants in February 2020.

He makes a return to Kyetume, a club he handled during their second division days before he sought for “greener pastures” at Mbarara City.

Charles Mbabazi and Augustine Nsumba (right) during the Kyetume times (Photo: John Batanudde) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Capped 36 times for Uganda Cranes, Mbabazi who enjoyed a successful playing career in Ireland has since handled the Somalia National team, Bright Stars, Lweza, Masavu, Kyetume, Mbarara City, Onduparaka and lately Wakiso Giants.

As a player, Mbabazi is regarded among the best passing midfielders in his generation with awesome ball control, passing skills and vision.

The tenure as a coach has earned him applauds across the divide for affluent prior planning, technical understanding of the game, vast training programmes and great attitude during matches.

Bar the weak-lines as a person that are overshadowed by his strong attributes as a knowledgeable coach, Mbabazi is every team manager’s dream to have.

He joins Kyetume having politely turned down the opportunity to join Fred Kajoba Kisitu on the Vipers technical bench as assistant coach.

“I have always weighed many options. To be an assistant or first team coach. Of course, after deep thoughts, I have made the decision” Mbabazi disclosed the decision to join Kyetume.

He has since confirmed to name the backroom staff as soon as possible working alongside the team manager Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja.

On their first time of asking in the Uganda Premier League, Kyetume who are christened as the “Slaughters” completed the 2019/20 season in the 11th position with 30 points.

George “Best” Nsiimbe, David Katono Mutono (interim), Jackson Mayanja and Alex Isabirye Musongola handled the club in their first season of the UPL.