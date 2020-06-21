Uganda Cranes and Chicago Fire midfielder Micheal Azira has joined the Black Players Coalition (BPC) of MLS to tackle racial inequalities.

This follows his recent activism against the unfair treatment of Blacks in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th 2020.

Azira plus over 70 other Major League Soccer (MLS) players helped form the organization that is geared towards standing “with all those fighting racism in the world of soccer, and positively impacting black communities across the United States and Canada.”

The new group was announced on Juneteenth, the day that celebrates the news of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching all the slaves in the United States during the Civil War.

In a statement on Twitter, the Black Players Coalition pledged to “bridge the gap that exists” in the MLS by “lobbying for initiatives like implicit bias training, cultural education courses and diversification hiring practices.”

@BPCMLS is about giving BLACK PLAYERS in MLS a VOICE and making SYSTEMIC CHANGE both in & outside of our league.https://t.co/wO79U8iKST#MLSisBLACK pic.twitter.com/t2oaHtzfjD — Black Players Coalition of MLS (@BPCMLS) June 19, 2020

The coaltion has already “secured $75,000 in charitable contributions in partnership with the MLS Players Association.”

Azira’s teammates; Johan Kappelhof and Andre Reynolds II also are part of the BPC while C.J. Sapong is a coalition board member.