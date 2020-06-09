Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira has spoken out against police britality and racial injustices being faced by Blacks in the United States.

The Chicago-based star decried the unfairness and killings of blacks following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th 2020.

Floyd died at the knee of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while handcuffed, face down in the street.

About a thousand protesters march down Washington Street in Boston in outrage over the killing of George Floyd among other pritests nationwide. (Jesse Costa/WBUR

Talking up the situation in an Instagram post, Azira underscored the essence of racial equality because no one gets to choose their skin colour at birth.

“It just hurts because we don’t choose where we are born. We dont choose the colour, it’s not or choice,” he said.

At the end of the day we are Human Beings. We all bleed red, You have one heart, I have one heart.You have two eyes, I have two eyes. Mike Azira

He added; “The skin colour shouldn’t change who we are. Humanity should come first.”

Azira becomes another Icon who has called for an end to racism. He joins fellow Uganda Cranes players – Bevis Mugabi and Abdu Lumala who recently raised their voices against the vice.