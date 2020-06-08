Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi has sent a subtle message against racial injustice following the brutal killing of George Floyd in the United States.

Bevis Mugabi

Mugabi re-echoed sentiments of several anti-racism protesters from London, Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham – who took to the streets this week in solidarity with Blacks across the globe.

In a post the Motherwell star shared on Twitter, he seemed to emphasize how Black Lives Matter – a mantra that gained steam after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of African-American teen Trayvon Martin in February 2012.

The Image Bevis used bears statements like “The Time is always right to do what is right”, “Black Lives Matter” and “The UK is Not Innocent”.

Mugabi joins several sports personalities like Serena Williams, Paul Pogba and Lewis Hamilton who have stood for the same, not forgetting his Cranes’ teammate Abdu Lumala who recently called for an end to the killings.