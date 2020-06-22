Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Assocciation has released key guidelines before re-start of the competitions after the adverse effects of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

There have been a series of meetings as regards the mitigation of the spread and control of COVID-19 across the African continent and the rest of the world, in relation to the future of competitions.

The CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the technical and development department as well as a team of experts put together a comprehensive plan to guide the Member Associations (MA’s) on the restart of football activities on the continent.

The 27-page document titled “CAF Guidelines to Resume Football in Africa” emphasizes on the health of the major stakeholders (Players, Officials, Fans, Partners) as the essential element, which should constitute the basis of all decisions regarding the reintroduction of football activities across the continent supported by the authorization of relevant State Authorities.

The plan also highlights on effective and continuous medical assessment (testing) of players and officials, guidelines for training sessions, disinfection of sporting facilities, as well as strict adherence to the global preventive protocols.

This comprehensive document is major step towards resuming football on the continent. Based on recent developments, it is important we have a plan in place to guide our stakeholders on the return of continental and domestic competitions, and the need for an all hands on deck approach. Many considerations were factored into the putting together of the document by our team of experts notably the specificities of the continent. Together with strategies established by local authorities, it provides the MA’s with adequate information to resume operations upon receiving the green light. Abdelmounaim Bah, CAF Acting General Secretary

Meanwhile, the Organising Committee for Interclubs Competitions & Management of Club Licensing, and the Organising Committee for Women’s Football held meetings via video-conference last week on the future on the various competitions.

The CAF Executive Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 via video-conference will make pronouncements on the recommendations by the respective Standing Committees. Details of the Executive Committee meeting to be announced in due course.

Recommendations:

Programming of matches (Rhythm)

*It is desirable that the first two weeks be planned at the rate of one match, every seven days. It is only afterwards that the rhythm of two matches every seven days can be introduced.

Sanitary Rules (Measures taken to combat the COVID-19):

Barrier Gestures:

*Wash your hands with soap and water

*Dispose of the used tissue immediately

*Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow when you cough or sneeze

*No handshaking or hugging

Social Distancing:

Isolation, confinement, quarantine, screening

*Keep social distancing stay 2 metres (6 feet) apart

*Stay home

*Wear a face mask

*Wear gloves if necessary

Sanitary Rules (Preparation of the team – Adopt a new discipline of behaviour – lifestyle)

*Targeted (partial containment)

*Mutual protection – distancing, wearing a mask and gloves

*Hand and body hygiene

*Think “Corona” in all circumstances

Medical Assessment and monitoring

*Complete medical checkup strengthened before recovery, based on a fitness and recovery check-up PCMA+

*Adapt well to nutrition at the level of sporting activity and biological assessments

*Planning of biological assessments to detect risks

*Schedule recovery sessions to prevent injuries