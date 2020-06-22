Express Football Club captain Dissan Galiwango has agreed terms with newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers Sports Club.

Galiwango has been the most engaged party since the abrupt break-off of the 2019/20 football season because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

With several reports linking the left back-cum-winger away from the Red Eagles, the ultimate truth has been revealed after the player turned down an offer from Express following futile meetings with the chairman Kenneth Kiryowa Kiwanuka and new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Isaac Mwesigwa.

Dissan Galiwango with a man of the match plaque

First, the 13 time Uganda Premier League champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had openly expressed interest in the player who last season seasoned as many as 6 goals.

Then arrived the moment when he was linked to Wakiso Giants Football Club after a selfie photo with Musa Atagenda, one of the directors at the Purple Sharks went viral.

But, the player himself at some stage boldly indicated he would be staying at Wankulukuku, at least for another season.

Kawowo Sports has however established that the player has concluded talks with Vipers.

The Kitende based club who are now building a formidable squad for next season domestically and CAF Champions League, are believed to be a mission possible to recruit as many good players as possible.

Galiwango in action for Express

Galiwango is comfortable as a left back and can be deployed as an attacking midfielder on the left side.

Last season, he managed six goals for Express Football Club in the Uganda Premier League and two in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

He is expected to beef up the left back department where Aziz Kayondo was first choice last season ahead of Farouk Musisi.

By the time of the abrupt league stoppage (because of the Coronavirus pandemic), Vipers were top of the 16 team log with 54 points off 25 matches.

The Venoms were thus declared champions for the 2019/20 season basing on the force majeure factor and will thus represent the country at the CAF Champions League.