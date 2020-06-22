Something special is brewing in Katebe – Bugabo village, Garuga off Entebbe road in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

Surprisingly, it is not the famous Nile Special beer brand.

But, rather, this is a huge sports infrastructural investment worth billions of shillings undertaken by Roko Construction Company Limited.

The project is a multi-purpose sports complex overlooking Africa’s biggest freshwater body, Lake Victoria.

The stadium overlooks the beautiful Lake Victoria water body

Construction of a 30,000 seater stadium with a training complex and an educational amenity is currently underway following full blessing from Katabi Town Council, as quoted by the mayor Ronald Kalema Bassamula’ekere.

“We approved this great project after envisaging the worthwhile development and huge benefits to the Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District and Uganda as a while,” Mayor Kalema.

When land measuring close to 250 hectares was acquired in 2018, the surveying and registration procedure was completed in the subsequent year as passed by Katabi Town Council.

In the same year, 2019, construction of structures for the educational amenity (Denva) commenced as well as the ground breaking ceremony of the stadium.

Some of the buildings adjacent the stadium project

The stadium construction work is expected to be complete by 2022

Kawowo Sports has since established that a one David Kikomeko, who is based in South Africa runs the show with a couple of muted stakeholders.

On numerous visit for this project, the well-guarded site shows gradual progress day after day despite the slow work since March 2020 when the lockdown restricted workers to move to the site.

“This is a great project. We are proud of the owner because we have been employed since the foundation stage. This stadium will also transform the locality in Bugabo village, Garuga,” William Jaggwa, a resident of Garuga.

The on-going construction

Once completed, the stadium will be able to accommodate a football pitch, running track, four training grounds, tennis courts, volleyball courts and netball court as well as an Olympic size swimming pool.

The stadium construction started in 2019

Buildings opposite the stadium

Other sports stadia in Uganda:

This stadium will join other facilities as the Mandela National Stadium – Namboole, a 42,000 seater stadium also found in Wakiso District.

Other stadia in Uganda include the St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende (Wakiso District), Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (Kampala), Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakiso), the under construction Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium (Kampala) and a couple of regional stadia as Kakyeka Stadium (Mbarara), Mbale Municipal Stadium (Mbale), Kyabazinga Stadium (Jinja), FUFA Technical Center (Njeru – Buikwe), Kabale Municipal Stadium (Kabale), Kakindu Stadium (Jinja), Pece War Memorial Stadium (Gulu), Akii Bua Stadium (Lira), Green Light Stadium (Arua), St Paul’s Seminary Playground (Fort Portal), Buhinga Stadium (Fort Portal) and many others.