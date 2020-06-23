Le Messanger Ngozi Football Club was declared champions of the 2019/20 Primus Burundi Premier League on Saturday, 20th June 2020 at Stade Urukundo (Mwumba).

This happened after a comprehensive 3-0 home win against Inter Star FC.

Olivier Bayizere, Arthur Nzobikora and Said Sliman were on target during the one-sided encounter.

Home to two Ugandans Allan Brian Kizza and Steven “Nesta” Mugisha, Le Messanger Ngozi were declared champions with a round to play.

Allan Kizza Brian with the trophy in the dressing rooms

Kizza has since dedicated the triumph to the late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza who was also the club director.

“I dedicate this victory to the late Pierre Nkurunziza. He loved the club with all his heart. He trained with us very often and rarely missed any game. We shall dearly miss him and may God give him a peaceful rest” Kizza disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

On Wednesday, 24th June 2020, the Burundi Premier League season will climax officially.

Le Messanger Ngozi faces Olympic Star away from home at the Stade Municipal in Muyinga.

Le Messanger Ngonzi players celebrate with the trophy

Le Messanger Ngozi will represent Burundi at the next season’s CAF Champions League, an opportunity that Kizza optimally awaits.

“Playing in the CAF Champions League is a dream come true. I thank the teammates for the collective tasks all season round, the management and our dear fans also played a great role” Kizza adds.

Round 29 Results:

Le Messanger Ngozi 3-0 Inter Star

Rukinzo 1 – 1 Athlético Olympic

Vital’O 1 – 2 Lydia Ludic

Flambeau du Centre 3 – 2 Bumamuru

Aigle Noir 6 – 2 Bujumbura City