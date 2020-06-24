Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants FC have confirmed Douglas Bamweyana as their new head coach on a three year deal.

The former immediate Maroons FC coach takes over from Deo Sserwadda who handled the club on interim basis towards the end of last season.

Bamweyana will be assisted by former Vipers’ assistant coach Richard Wasswa and Steven Bengo while Ali Kiggundu stays on as the club’s goalkeeper coach.

Douglas Bamweyana, Wakiso Giants Coach Credit: [Photo: John Batanudde]

“I’m excited about the project, the quality of the lads and the challenge to build onto the already booming club image. I and my technical team bring lots of experiences and lessons – coupled with our commitment and determination,” Bamweyana told the club website.

“Our most ardent target is to help our players develop into the best version of themselves individually and as a group to help foster the club’s objectives.

“In the long run, we should certainly look to challenge on all fronts for honours within 3 years.

Richard Wasswa will be Bamweyana’s assistant at Wakiso Giants FC

“The entire purple family should expect an attractive, creative and daring style of football – and lots of good times. But it goes without saying: a great dish takes time to prepare.”

Bamweyana becomes the fourth coach to officially handle the club since its rebranding two years ago.

Previously, the club has been handled by Ibrahim Kirya, Kefa Kisala and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Club CEO Sula Kamoga said: “As a club, we are delighted to have Bamweyana as our new head coach. He knows our expectations and those of our dear fans and we are optimistic he can play a lead role to take the club to another level.”

Wakiso Giants CEO, Sula Kamoga

Bamweyana has previously held head coaching positions at giants SC Villa and Express FC as well.

Wakiso Giants finished their maiden campaign in the top tier in 10th position with 30 points from 25 games following an abrupt end to the league due to Covid19 pandemic.

Profile

Full Name: Douglas Bamweyana

Date of Birth: 14th October 1981

Profession: Soccer Coach / Sports Science.

Education: (& Professional Qualifications):

2018 – FUFA Manager’s License Student

2016 – CAF A Football Coaching License

2015 – CAF B Football Coaching License

2011 – FA Level 2 Football Coaching License (Leicestershire – UK)

2010 – FA Level 1 Football Coaching License (Leicestershire – UK)

2009 – Certificate in Digital Notation / Match Analysis (Makerere University)

2002 – Certificate in Sport Physiotherapy Lower Extremities. Eden Reha Gtz.

2011 – MSc. in Sports Biomechanics (Distinction), School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University, UK.

2005 – BSc. Sports Science, Makerere University Kampala, Uganda.