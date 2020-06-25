There is no doubt that women’s football is making great strides towards development across the world. The increase in the number of girls/women actively playing the beautiful game has consequently led to the increase in the quality.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has also set its sights at making sure Women’s football grows by leaps and bounds.

CAF has confirmed that one of the items on the agenda for the forthcoming Executive Committee meeting slated for Tuesday, 30th June 2020 will be the creation of the Women’s Champions League.

Currently, there are no club competitions for Women’s football in Africa and CAF believes that this will be a good move to improve the game.

It should be noted that last year, CAF decided to expand the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) from 8-12 teams.

However, the 2020 edition still hangs in balance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DR Congo had already pulled out to host the tournament and there is no confirmation on which country will host the biennial tournament.

This will also be one of the items to be discussed in the CAF Executive Committee meeting with a final decision expected to be announced.