Israel Premier League: Ashdod 2-3 Hapoel Kfar Saba

As Hapoel Kfar Saba overcame Ashdod 3-2 during the Israeli Premier League, it was a show of two Uganda Cranes on the either sides at the Bloomfield stadium on Wednesday evening.

Offensive midfielder William Luwagga Kizito was on the mark for the first time, guiding Hapoel Kfar Saba to the much needed victory.

The visitors took the lead through Solomon Aviv five minutes into the game.

Ashdod levelled the game with Montari Kamaheni’s 12th minute game.

Omer Fadida restored Kfar Saba’s lead in the 23 minute, taking a 2-1 half time lead.

Luwagga made it 3-1, seven minutes into the second half before being booked in the 65th minute.

Shlomy Yosef Azulay scored Ashdod’s second goal with 18 minutes left to play.

Kfar Saba now has 35 points, same as Ashdod as the two clubs have two matches to play.

Next matches:

On Sunday, 28th June 2020, Ashdod visits Maccabi Netanya and on the same day, Luwagga and his Hapoel Kfar Saba outfit will entertain Sekzia Ness Ziona.