Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru has signed a new contract until 2023, with the option of a further year.

The Cranes assistant coach’s previous deal at the Cops had expired in January this year but stayed on at the club saving it from relegation by the time the league was abruptly ended due to Covid19 pandemic.

“It is a pleasure extending my stay at this club,” Mubiru told Football256.

“The fact that the club has kept faith in me giving me a longer contract is a step in the right way and I am happy with that.”

“Since I arrived at the club a lot has gone on but I felt there is more I can offer Police and am sure with what we have agreed on with the administration we can achieve even more going forward,” he added.

The former Proline, KCCA and Vipers coach joined the Cops in January 2017 and has since tried to build a formidable side but they lose players almost in every transfer window.

In the years Mubiru has been in charge, the club has produced international players Paul Willa, Juma Balinya, Ben Ocen, Henry Katongole, Hood Kaweesa, Yusuf Ssozi, Aggrey Madoi and Rahmat Ssenfuka among others have since left.

Others are Gift Ali, Hassan Kalega, Albert Mugisa, Ashraf Mugume ‘Fadiga’ and Arafat Galiwango.

They are already reports of Andrew Samson Kigozi and Pius Kagwa exiting the club with KCCA and Wakiso Giants respectively expected to grab them from the 2005 champions.