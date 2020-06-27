Vodacom Tanzania Premier League:

Saturday Results:

Young Africans 3-2 Ndanda

Ndanda Biashara 1-1 Azam

Azam Singida United 2-3 Lipuli

Lipuli Mbeya City 2-0 JKT

JKT Alliance 1-0 Coastal Union

Coastal Union Kagera Sugar 1 -1 Kinondoni

Kinondoni Mwadui 1-0 Mtibwa Sugar

Mtibwa Sugar Ruvu Shooting 1-1 Namungo

A couple of contrasting results were registered in the Tanzania Premier League on Saturday, 27 June 2020.

Young Africans overcame Ndanda 3-2 in a closely contested encounter at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to displace Azam who managed a one all draw away to Biashara.

A week earlier, Young Africans recovered from a goal deficit to force a 2 all draw with Namungo in Dar es salaam.

Home to Uganda Cranes’ right back Nico Wakiro Wadada, Azam faded for the second game in a row following last week’s 1-0 loss away to Kagera Sugar in Bukoba.

Against Biashara, Azam took the lead through their inspirational skipper Frank Domayo in the 48th minute at the Karume Stadium in Musoma city.

Biashara swiftly recovered to level the scores and deny Azam the maximum points.

Wadada featured full time in the game.

The result meant that Azam is displaced to third as Young Africans climbed to second with 60 points, one better than Azam.

In the other results on the day, Boban Zirintusa’s Mtibwa Sugar fell 1-0 away to Mwadui.

Singida United lost 2-3 to visiting Lipuli in a five goal thriller, a result that relegated the former.

Mbeya City registered a 2-0 home win over JKT, Alliance piped Coastal Union 1-0.

Meanwhile, two games ended in a one all stalemate when Kagera Sugar hosted Kinondoni and Ruvu Shooting’s encounter with Namungo

Table leaders Simba visit Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya city on Sunday, 28th June 2020.

Simba has accumulated 78 points off 31 matches.