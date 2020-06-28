The Richter magnitude scale is a special tool that measures the strength of an earthquake as developed by Charles F. Richter and presented in his landmark 1935 paper.

In footballing spheres, it could be borrowed temporarily to weigh the tension of coaches and their respective technical team members as they handle their respective football clubs in the box.

When the 2020-21 Uganda football season kicks off in October one of the coaches who will be in the dugout is Douglas Bamweyana.

He will handle Wakiso Giants Football Club alongside Richard Wasswa as the first assistant, Steven Bengo (second assistant) and Ali Kiggundu as the goalkeeping coach.

A CAF “A” certified coach, Bamweyana is a highly qualified sports scientist and possesses several enviable crucial documentations that include Masters in Sports Biomechanics from the school of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences at Loughborough University, UK and a Bachelor of Sports Science from the Ivory Tower; Makerere University Kampala, Uganda, among others.

These qualifications aside, Bamweyana is a wonderful researcher who loves his job on a 24-7 basis, often thinking well ahead of time to execute the next five crucial moves ahead of him, just like the great chess guru Grand Master Gary Kasparov.

Bamweyana is one persona with extreme varying character traits. He is bold, patient, passionate, ambitious, decisive, has authority, faithful, devoted, tolerant, reliable, daring, friendly, courageous, confident, resourceful, charismatic, charming, proactive, articulate, adventurous, tough, brave, fearless, sincere, loyal, diligent, dauntless, smart, at times hot-tempered and bossy in a way.

He is very aggressive, more like a crocodile pouncing on an innocent prey by the lakeshore yet at times as calm as cucumber.

Last season, Bamweyana handled Maroons Football Club, still in the top flight division and had a fairy-tale in the opening stanza of the league before luck eluded the entire team in the closing part of the season.

Just like one of the previous coaches who handled the Purple Sharks, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Bamweyana is an exceptional planner, timekeeper and best of all, understands the demands of the contemporary football arena.

Bamweyana is someone who treasures his job to the dot, according it the due respect and worthwhile time.

He not only consults a lot but also invests personal resources to make ends meet.

I do vividly recount the telling times while still at Express, Sports Club Villa and lately Maroons, financial resources would delay.

He at times dug deep his own financial coffers to play patch up. Once in a while, he would motivate players with tokens and climb extra ladders to purchase club equipment as balls and training cones.

Wakiso Giants Football Club has its own philosophy, plans, dreams and rich ambitions.

The best well spelt out include among others sporting excellence on and off the field of play, become a model club not only in Uganda, East Africa but also on the African front as well as the ability to break even in the much competitive players’ market, a great fortune to end billions of money as a long time project.

Deep in my heart, I am aware that Bamweyana’s mission as being the best coach in Uganda, East Africa and Africa rhymes with the Wakiso Giants vivid dreams.

How and when he will excel at the club remains a detailed discussion that I reserve for another column on another fresh day and page.

With the current lockdown (because of the Coronavirus pandemic), no one knows the exact date when sports will return in Uganda.

Despite the uncertainty, I am aware that Bamweyana has commenced the prior planning, enriching the squad as he brainstorms with the club directors and the other members on the technical team.

Between now and then (the training time), I am sure, he will have come out with the right modules and rich training programmes he is known for.

Bamweyana, the motivator, the elite coach, knowlegable and the aggressive character will excel with the Wakiso Giants project.

Only time will only reveal the truth as they recite over and over.

At the end of the day, the football seismological department will check the richter scale to determine from the logarithm of the amplitude of waves (successes vis-a-vis grey areas) in his tenure at the Purple Sharks.

Hopefully, the litmus test will read purple, the club’s dominant primary colour.

Detailed Profile

Full Name: Douglas Bamweyana

Douglas Bamweyana Date of Birth: 14th October 1981

14th October 1981 Profession: Soccer Coach / Sports Scientist

Education: (& Professional Qualifications):

2018 – FUFA Manager’s License Student

FUFA Manager’s License Student 2016 – CAF A Football Coaching License

CAF A Football Coaching License 2015 – CAF B Football Coaching License

CAF B Football Coaching License 2011 – FA Level 2 Football Coaching License (Leicestershire – UK)

FA Level 2 Football Coaching License (Leicestershire – UK) 2010 – FA Level 1 Football Coaching License (Leicestershire – UK)

FA Level 1 Football Coaching License (Leicestershire – UK) 2009 – Certificate in Digital Notation / Match Analysis (Makerere University)

Certificate in Digital Notation / Match Analysis (Makerere University) 2002 – Certificate in Sport Physiotherapy Lower Extremities. Eden Reha Gtz.

Certificate in Sport Physiotherapy Lower Extremities. Eden Reha Gtz. 2011 – MSc. in Sports Biomechanics (Distinction), School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University, UK.

MSc. in Sports Biomechanics (Distinction), School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University, UK. 2005 – BSc. Sports Science, Makerere University Kampala, Uganda.

Career Experience:

Makerere University Football Team

Express Football Club

Sports Club Villa

Maroons Football Club

Wakiso Giants Football Club (Current)

I am excited about the project, the quality of the lads and the challenge to build onto the already booming club image. I and my technical team bring lots of experiences and lessons – coupled with our commitment and determination. Our most ardent target is to help our players develop into the best version of themselves individually and as a group to help foster the club’s objectives. In the long run, we should certainly look to challenge on all fronts for honours within 3 years. The entire purple family should expect an attractive, creative and daring style of football – and lots of good times. But it goes without saying: a great dish takes time to prepare. Douglas Bamweyana, Wakiso Giants Football Club Head Coach

What an excellent coach Wakiso Giants Football Club has got. I did not only work with Douglas Bamweyana but also studied with him and we shared the same CAF classes. He arrived at a time when many people believed coaching is for only those who played the game He was wholesomely embraced. He is one coach ready to develop players, with the capacity to develop the club and improve upon the club’s image before the general public. He will need time to turn around Wakiso Giants and management should give him the due time. He is tipped to be the next generation of coaches who will drive Uganda’s football to the next level. Alex Gitta, Uganda Wildlife Football Club Head Coach (Worked with Bamweyana at Express FC)

As a club, we are delighted to have Bamweyana as our new head coach. He knows our expectations and those of our dear fans and we are optimistic he can play a lead role to take the club to another level. Sula Kamoga, Wakiso Giants Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Douglas Bamweyana is very organized in everything he executes. He loves an attack-minded philosophy of play. His ability to make research has often elevated him above many other coaches. I believe he will be proving many critics wrong at Wakiso Giants Football Club. This is the time to prove to the world and showcase all his potentiality Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bright Stars Assistant coach (Worked with Bamweyana at Sports Club Villa)