The pre-season time is that epoch of evaluation and projection.

It remains one of the most needed periods in planning for a new football season.

Management of Wakiso Giants Football Club has optimally utilized this period to reflect about their debut season in Uganda’s top flight league.

The Purple Sharks have used this time to brainstorm about the previous term, the gains as well as losses to bridge into the 2020/2021 footballing season.

First things first, ranking a loft the posed questions for the Wakiso Giants’ board were concerns of how different coaches were employed in the previous season, luckily the club survived the murky relegation waters.

After Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya handed over the baton from the FUFA Big League (second division), then took over former Uganda Cranes left winger Kefa Kisala.

Kisala handled over to another former Cranes player, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Mbabazi mutually agreed to part ways with the club (two wins in 7 games, three losses and two draws) and in came Deo Sserwadda to complete the season.

In between the Kisala, Mbabazi and Sserwadda take over, one man Steven “Bengoman” Bengo remain a constant and often was deployed to assist on interim basis.

Ibrahim ‘Uchumi’ Kirya talks tor Hassan Wasswa Dazo during his days at Wakiso Giants in the FUFA Big League [Wakiso Media]

Tom Masiko listens to instructions from coach Kefa Kisala [Wakiso Giants Media]

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi as he signed the binding documentations at Wakiso Giants

Now as the new season knocks on the doors, the technical department was given priority.

First, lengthy discussions were held with former Uganda Cranes captain David “King” Obua but unfortunately failed to materialize after the two parties weighed the offers and options.

Then, the management agreed on Douglas Bamweyana and Richard Wasswa.

For starters, the two tacticians share a lot in their DNA – possessive, attractive and purposeful football.

Both coaches are not only smart and organized on the field of play, but also a tried and tested entity.

Richard Wasswa

Whereas Wasswa has enjoyed good time with Vipers Sports Club, Bamweyana has previously worked at Express, Sport Club Villa and lately Maroons, of course having earlier coached the Makerere University football team in the famous University Football League (UFL).

By the abrupt end of the 2019/2020 UPL season (because of the Coronavirus pandemic), Wakiso Giants Football Club ended with 30 points in the 10th position, a feat they will possibly wish to improve.

The mountain task prior to the 2020/2021 season, Bamweyana and Wasswa are embarked with a mission possible to better the club’s position to than of last season, carry aloft the club’s legacy and uphold the objectives of their founding, among others.

Bamweyana enjoys special relations with the players he coaches. Little wonder therefore, he takes full control of the teams he handles

Between now and the club’s pre-season training sessions, more planning meetings will be held, ideas shared, key decisions will be executed and further confirmations shall be undertaken.

Definitely, the Purple Sharks have left lasting impressions despite their infantry stage, but by nature of humanity and the demands of the beautiful game, many will remain asking for more.

The Promised Land is near, yet far.