KCCA Football Club officially unveiled Italian midfielder Stefano Mazengo Loro, 26, on Sunday night during their TV show on Sanyuka.

Mazengo signed a three-year contract and joins the earlier new signings as Charles Lwanga (striker) and midfielder Ashraf Mugume.

The offensive midfielder was born to Italian parents in Kenya and has lived both in Uganda and Tanzania.

He started his career under the Kampala Kids League program before featuring in Netherlands, Spain and recently in the United Kingdom.

In January 2020, he trained with KCCA at Lugogo and impressed the team manager Mike Mutebi.

The 13-time Uganda Premier League champions are also reportedly eyeing Mbarara City’s forward Brian Aheebwa, Bright Anukani (Proline), Samson Kigozi (Police) among others.

FUFA announced that the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season will tentatively kick off in October.