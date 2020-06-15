Stylish midfielder Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume was officially unveiled as a Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) player on Sunday, 14th June 2020.

Alongside striker Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, both players have since expressed their willingness to join a winning club that has clinched the Uganda Premier League 13 times, three shy of the record winners Sports Club Villa.

By the time of the signing, both players were free agents. Mugume had been a Police player, earlier loaned from Vipers and Lwanga bitterly parted ways with Sports Club Villa before the FUFA players’ status committee officially released him.

Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume

Mugume, a FUFA Juniors League champion with Vipers Juniors Team is a product from the St Mary’s SS Kitende footballing hub having earlier played at Old Kampala Secondary School.

In his first interview with KCCA media, he confessed joining KCCA as a dream come true with the playing philosophy among the magnetic appeal that lured him to the club.

The system of play at KCCA Football Club favours my game. It is the main reason why I decided to join them and also be part of the winning team. KCCA fans should expect the best from me. Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume, KCCA Midfielder

Mugume is blessed with an awesome first touch on the ball, is a great passer of the ball and a visionary player, often exceling with short crispy and diagonal passing.

Charles “Neymar” Lwanga

On the other hand, Lwanga is that hardworking center forward, full of life with excellent shooting abilities, energy, power and good positional sense.

Other expected signings:

The club remains in talks with the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala, Pius “TZ Iniesta” Obuya, Brian Aheebwa, Andrew Kigozi among others.

The new season (2020/21) according to FUFA is expected to kick off on 17th October 2020.

KCCA was also picked by FUFA to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup after the season was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.