Sports Club Villa midfielder David “Colgate” Owori has in a special way acknowledged the role played by his father in the talent development process.

“My father played a special role in the development of my talent since childhood. He encouraged and motivated me in all the best ways possible” Owori confesses.

Owori was in born on 23rd September 1998 in Tororo.

His football journey kicked off way back in primary school while still at Christ the King school – Nsambya in Kampala.

He continued playing the beautiful game at Mackey Memorial Nateete before proceeding to Masaka Town College, Star SS Jeza (S3), East High School Ntinda (S4-S5), Lubiri SS (S6) before he joined St Lawrence University.

As a young teen, Owori played at Nsambya Young Stars Academy, Wembly Soccer Academy and was signed by Kampala regional side Lukuli United Football Club.

He then joined Vipers who released him to join Proline and eventually Sports Club Villa.

Sportingly, Owori was inspired by Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, a five time FIFA Ballon d’Or winner (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017).

Owori has no regrets whatsoever having played the beautiful game.

“I have been known by many people and the good achievement is that soon getting to my goals” Owori speaks of the football benefits.

David Owori in action against URA FC in the 2018/19 season

He rates the strike against Wakiso Giants in the previous 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League as the best goal he has scored whilst the flood-lit game against Mbarara City at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole will remain forever in his memories.

“The goal against Wakiso Giants was great and the celebration thereafter was excellent. I still have good memories in the night game against Mbarara City at Namboole. I had good moments everytime I had the ball on my feet.” Owori noted.

His worst match thus far arrived while still at Proline against the Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club at Lugogo.

In the aforementioned game, Proline fell to URA in the dying minutes to get relegated despite having had all the chances to take home all the three points.

David Owori in action against Onduparaka

Toughest opponent:

Owori identifies newly signed Vipers’ left back Dissan “Disantos” Galiwango as the toughest opponent he has faced.

On any day, any time, Owori would prefer his staple diet millet flour (Kalo) and meat as the favourite dish.

Owori scooped silver during the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament when Bukedi lost 5-4 on post-match penalties to eventual winners Acholi Province at the new Akii Bua stadium in Lira Municipality.

His dream and aspiration is to maintain the tip top form and become a regular figure at the national team (Uganda Cranes).

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: David Owori

Nick name: Colgate

Date of Birth: 23rd September 1998

Place of Birth: Tororo

Education: Christ The King, Nsambya, Mackey Memorial Nateete (Primary), Masaka Town College (S1-S2), Star SS Jeza (S3), East High School Ntinda (S4-S5), Lubiri SS (S6), St Lawrence University

Football Career: Nsambya Young Stars Academy, Wembly Soccer Academy, Lukuli United, Sports Club Vipers, Proline, Sports Club Villa

Role Models: His Father, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Best Goal: Against Wakiso Giants

Best Match: Against Mbarara City at Mandela National Stadium under floodlights

Worst Match: Proline Vs URA

Toughest Opponent: Dissan “Disantos” Galiwango

Best Dish: Millet Flour (Kalo) and Meat

Dream: To ensure stability on the Uganda Cranes team