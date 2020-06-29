Equity Sports, a charity sports organisation in the UK, has confirmed the appointment of Edgar Kazibwe to work with Uganda Cricket as a Sports Psychologist.

Kazibwe is a mentee with the Sports Charity organisation and will work on an initial six-month placement with Uganda Cricket.

Cricket is a very complex game that needs a lot of mental strength especially due to the long duration of play will definitely benefit from this new development.

In a statement put out on their website Equity Sports had this to say about the development.

“Developing the local workforce in traditionally under-served sporting communities is a key component of our mission to advance equality, diversity and equal opportunity in sport.

“When local coaches, practitioners and clinicians are provided with the support they need to excel through our mentorship programmes, it not only helps level the playing field in sport, but also builds wider capacity in the region for these communities to take control of their own destiny.

“We are very grateful to Cricket Uganda for facilitating this placement and we’re looking forward to building on this partnership moving forward. Special thanks to Martin, Denis, and John in Kampala, and to Edgar’s equity sport Mentor; Hannah Stoyel here in the UK.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, our supporters, donors, and partners, I wish the very best of luck to Edgar and hope that this initial six months with Cricket Uganda will be hugely valuable to all parties.”

Equity Sports is a charity organisation in the UK that exists to tackle socioeconomic inequality, promote equal opportunity, and level the playing field in global sport.