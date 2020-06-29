In 1990, Mike Okoth Origi was an active player with Kenyan Breweries when Liverpool last lifted a league title before it happened again, 30 years later.

His son, Divock Origi was unborn then but is part of Liverpool’s history at the moment for helping the club win the first EPL title and the first league triumph in 30 years.

Okoth who went on to play football in Belgium described Liverpool’s triumph as special to him, the family and the people of Liverpool.

“It’s a very special day. Everybody who knows the history of Liverpool knows that it’s been a long, long time – Divock was not even born,” he narrated in an article penned on BBC Sport Africa.

“I still remember that in 1990 I was in Kenya – I had just signed for Kenya Breweries.

“So its been a long, long time waiting for their supporters and their people. You can imagine their emotions and the feelings that the fans felt yesterday (day Chelsea beat City), and for me as a father.

“In Kenya, the Premier League has been one of the most watched competitions since we were kids. As a young boy growing up in Nairobi and Kenya, it was always our dream to reach there.

“Unfortunately I was not able to do it, but my son is representing me, so it’s like me winning the Premier League. It’s a very great moment for me personally and for us as a family.”

The 52 year old former Kenyan international described the scenes as him and family keenly followed proceedings in the Chelsea – Manchester City game at home.

“We watched Chelsea play Manchester City it at home with friends and family – socially distanced, of course.

“When Chelsea got the penalty and I saw the red card, we started preparing ourselves for a celebration. When the final whistle came, it was an explosion of emotions. You know, finally, it’s there.

“When the game is still going on, you’re not sure – in football anything can happen. So when the final whistle was blown, I got all the emotions.

Okoth Origi featured for Harambee Stars between 1989 and 2004 playing in 120 games and scored 20 goals.