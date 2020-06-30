He is tried and tested, loyal, friendly, passionate, hardworking, courageous, a perfect time keeper as well as a committed party on the job.

Veteran defender Musa Walangalira, 40, has seen it all throughout his colourful football career.

He will be playing at in the Uganda Premier League at Jinja based BUL Football Club for the umpteenth season, according to impeccable sources inside the club.

No doubt, Walangalira is in the evening of his blossom career but offers twice as much as young players.

In fact, the player himself had set a personal target and plans to retire from the beautiful game when his body cannot push him anymore.

“I want to play for at least one more season and retire gracefully from the game and concentrate on my private business” Walangalira confessed during an interview with FUFA website on Monday, 29th June 2020.

As a reward for his passion and commitment, BUL Football Club has offered another lease of fresh life for the veteran defender at least up to February 2021.

Walangalira has also previously played at Buwenda United, Bugiri Old Timers, Police, Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos and lately BUL.

Musa Walangalira (right) in action against Wakiso Giants’ Geofrey Sserunkuma in the 2019/20 UPL season

Musa Walangalira (right) closes down on the then KCCA’s Vincent Kayizzi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Meanwhile, midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama whose contract expires on 31st June 2020 will not renew, seeking for greener pastures.

Lubwama broke his leg last year and has been out for a long time before he was loaned to Ndejje University in January 2020.

Uganda U-20 midfielder Saddam Masereka, with a year left on his current contract has mutually agreed to leave Jinja as he contemplates education opportunities vis-à-vis a career in football.

Former Uganda U-17 goalkeeper Eric Kibowa will not be considered for next season while former Bright Stars player Farouk Banga, Amos Etoju, Willy Makuro and former URA player Allan Tarsis Munaaba have been all sadly, axed.

Munaaba has since confirmed he will be retiring from active playing to concentrate on something else altogether.

Walangalira Profile:

Full Names: Musa Walangalira

Date of Birth: 25th December 1980

Place of Birth: Jinja, Eastern Uganda

Parents: Abdul Walangalira (RIP) & Mayimuna Nantambi

Education: Budondo Primary School – Jinja, Mulusa Academy, Luwero (S1-S3), Nagalama Islamic Senior Secondary School (S4-S6), Makerere University Business School (MUBS) – Graduated with a Diploma in Local Government Finance.

Football Career: Buwenda United, Old Timers – Bugiri, Police, Iganga Municipal Council, Jinja Municipal Council, BUL Football Club

Favourite club: KCCA FC

Honours and Achievements:

2016 – Azam Uganda Premier League Best defender

2019/20 SUPL season – Man of the Match accolade (Wakiso Giants Vs BUL FC)

2015/16 Helped JMC Hippos Football Club to gain promotion

2003- Guided Nagalama Islamic to Buganda Cup victory

Toughest opponents: Allan Okello, Tito Okello and Mike Mutyaba

Retirement plan: 2021 to concentrate into personal businesses

*Additional stats from www.fufa.co.ug