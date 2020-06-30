Even a journey of 1,000,000 miles started with a brave and bold single step.

A couple of years ago, retiring roving left back Allan Tarsis Munaaba made that single step as he executed the same journey that spanned over 15 years.

Allan Tarsis Munaaba ready to kick the ball during a competitive game

This was largely a successful journey where he evaded several tackles, delivered pin point crosses, defended and attacked in equal measure, won several games, lost as well as drew others, met so many people, and best of all, celebrated on the podium as a winner.

On Tuesday, 30 June 2020, the journey had to come to a climax when he officially announced that he would not push anymore but rather to hang up the boots.

“I have officially retired from the beautiful game. I am so happy having played football” Munaaba disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Allan Munaaba shows off his six packs after a swimming session

The development followed the expiration of his employment contract at Jinja based Uganda Premier League entity, BUL Football Club.

Before joining BUL at the start of the 2018/19 season, Munaaba had served with diligence at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club for 10 years.

Munaaba had also featured at Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos and Sports Club Villa before.

Allan Tarsis Munaaba enjoys a light moment

He has pointed out at winning the Uganda Premier League in 2009 right on the final day of the season as his highest point in football.

“On the final day of the 2009 season, we were a point better than KCCA. We faced them in the last game and managed to win the trophy. This was one of my highest moments in football” Munaaba recalls.

He also vividly recalls winning the Bell Uganda Cup in 2012 in Gulu as well as the Independence Cup in the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar as other key career moments.

Munaaba (extreme left) celebrates with teammates as URA triumphed in the Zanzibar Mapinduzi Cup

Munaaba with some of his medals

Lowest moment:

Munaaba’s lowest moment arrived in 2011 when URA failed to secure the double. With the league also secured, the tax collectors fell to Sports Club during the final.

A winner uses a tragedy he faces to attain success and my motto is until the bones are rotten. It has been a colourful career as it has educated me, helped me invest, inspire others and gain valuable popularity. Allan Tarsis Munaaba, footballer

Munaaba rides a bicycle

At URA since 2007, he triumphed with three UPL titles, two super cups, two Uganda Cups as well as one Tusker cup, Inter-Revenues Cup and Mapinduzi Independence Cup.

He also played on the continent in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Munaaba is a graduate of Business Administration from Cyprus Institute of Marketing (Majoring in Accounting and Finance).

A cake that he designed for the BUL Football Club family

Munaaba is a good music lover. He also teaches music

Currently, he lectures Economics online to a number of students as well as engaged in teaching music online.

Majorly, Munaaba is engaged in Bakery at De Orange Bakery station found in Kawempe, a suburb of Kampala City.

Munaaba holds one of the cakes he bakes

One of Munaaba’s beautiful cakes

A cake from De Orange Bakery, a firm owned by Munaaba

Often, he is engaged in domestic agriculture as he tills the land, mulches the surface, weeds, prunes the produce and harvests.

Munaaba the farmer

Allan Munaaba

The entire world is keeping a keen eye on the retired left back and only time will tell if he does not bounce back to play the beautiful game.