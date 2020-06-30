Former Uganda U-20 (Hippos) midfielder Sharif “Ochaya” Muhammed Kyandiga is set for another lease of life in the top flight division of the country’s football, Uganda Premier League.

The towering six feet plus player is comfortable in both offensive and defensive positions and has formerly played at Express Football Club between 2016 and 2018.

After two seasons in the FUFA Big League (second division), Kyandiga has been working upon return to the table of men (the Uganda Premier League).

I am fit again to play in the Uganda Premier League after good progression with spells at Entebbe and lately Kansai Plascon Football Club. These have been real stepping stones to lift myself up again. I have been training well in the lock-down period and feel really ready for business again”. Sharif “Ochaya” Muhammed Kyandiga, midfielder

Sharif “Ochaya” Muhammed Kyandiga (left) in training for the Uganda U-20 team at Namboole outside training stadium. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

After departing Express FC in 2018, Ochaya was signed by his home based Entebbe for a season in the FUFA Big League, scoring three goals and recording five assists before he suffered a nagging knee injury that pushed him off the pedal for a long spell.

Upon recovery, he was signed by Kansai Plascon, another FUFA BiG League club last season.

Now that his current employment contract with the Painters is done and dusted, Kyandiga feels ready to give top flight football another go.

“The two seasons in the FUFA Big League have really prepared me mentally and physically. Big league football is aggressive and full of pressure. There is a small difference from that of the top flight. I am ready to go.” Kyandiga adds with confidence.

Kyandiga is a former player at Buddo SS and excelled during the Copa Coca cola championships to make the grand team Uganda team that toured Kenya and South Africa in 2016.

Referee Emma Kiweewa offers a helping hand to lift up Kyandiga after the latter was fouled during a game at Fisheries Training Play ground

Besides his short and long distance accurate passing, heading and shooting abilities, Kyandiga is an exceptional tackler.

Kyandiga kick-started his career at Kasenge in the Wakiso District fourth division league in 2014 before he elevated to Kitende United a year later, then in the third division (Buganda Regional League).

Sharif Kyandiga juggles the ball at Entebbe Works Play ground during a private training session

In 2016, he was signed by Express Football Club in the Uganda Premier League by Mathias Lule, as head coach.

The following year, he was summoned to the Uganda U-20 team as the country prepared for the CAF U-20 qualifiers.

After two seasons, he joined Entebbe and lately, he has been employed by Kansai Plascon Football Club.

Personal Bio-Data:

Full-Names: Sharif “Ochaya” Muhammed Kyandiga

Date of Birth: 10th October 1997

Parents: Mariam Umar & Muhammed Azizi

Place of Birth: Entebbe, Uganda

Height: 6.2 Feet

Weight: 72Kg

Football Career:

Playing Positions: central defensive & offensive Midfield

Key weapons: Close Ball control, Short & Long range Passing, Dribbling, Heading and Shooting

Clubs: Kasenge (Fourth Division – 2014), Kitende United (Buganda Regional League – 2015), Express Football Club (Uganda Premier League – 2016-2018), Entebbe Football Club (FUFA Big League – 2019), Kansai Plascon (FUFA Big League – 2019/20)

Achievements:

Selected in 2014 Airtel Rising Stars U-17 tournament – MVP Buganda region 2014

Made the Uganda Dream Team for South Africa and Nairobi Tours in 2016