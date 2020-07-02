Despite sitting out for two full seasons through injury, SC Villa have extended right back Joseph Nsubuga’s contract with a new deal that will see him stay at Villa Park till 2022.

The defender who has spent four seasons at the club and one of the three longest serving players at the club alongside Samson Kirya and Ambrose Kirya, says he wants to repay the club’s faith in him.

Joseph Nsubuga battles against Express FC in the UPL Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

“It’s been four years since I arrived at Villa Park, time has soared so quickly. Am proud to sign a new contract and continue my career at this great club,” Nsubuga said in a statement released by the club.

I can’t wait to get back into the game to hear our loyal fans supporting the team. I want to let everyone know that I will give everything back to repay the club and the fans who have stood by me in my trying times.

His coach Edward Kaziba didnt field him in any match last season but says the defender, signed from Bright Stars in 2016 still has a lot to offer.

“Joseph [Nsubuga] is a great player and he deserves this contract. He has worked so hard to get out of that long injury layoff and you could see him fight every day,” said Kaziba.

“We can’t wait to have him back to give us the depth we need in the team,” added.

Nsubuga becomes the second player to confirm his stay at the club after goalkeeper Saidi Keni who also renewed his contract with the club.

Joseph Nsubuga in action for SC Villa Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

The 16-time league winners are poised to lose some of their key players from last season although reports indicate they are negotiating contract renewals with many including David Owori, Amir Kakomo and the two Kiryas among others.